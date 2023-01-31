Plockton panto returns, oh yes it does!

Plockton’s popular pantomime is making a comeback next month after four years waiting in the wings.

The much-anticipated panto is staged every two years by Plockton Amateur Dramatic Society but pandemic restrictions meant its last outing was in January 2019.

Now members of the club, which formed in 1936, are busy putting the final touches to this year’s production of Cinderella which will run from Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th February.

Club member Sarah Bruce said: “The pantos were staged throughout the 1980s and 1990s but they went into abeyance and there was a big gap. I suggested bringing the pantos back and we’ve been doing them again for about 10 years.

“We were intending to do one in 2021 and held rehearsals but it had to be cancelled as we were back in lockdown in January.”

A cast of 21, the youngest of which is just six-years-old, will bring the story to the stage of Plockton High School for three fun-filled evening shows and a Saturday matinee.

The behind the scenes team has also been working hard – especially costume designer and dressmaker Clair MacRae.

As Sarah explained: “We have quite a stock of costumes so we recycle some and adapt others. Doing Cinderella seemed like a great idea and then we realised everybody will need two costumes because they’re going to a ball! We’ve had to bring in extra people to help make all the costumes.”

Taking the parts of the ugly sisters will be Greg Dobson and Jonathan Mackinnon, while Cinders will be played by talented 13-year-old Nellie Blair.

“We had to recast Cinderella twice for various reasons, but it’s lovely to bring our young talent through,” said Sarah, who has been a member of the club since she was a child

“We have a super script which was written by Bob Heather and Cheryl Barrett and it’s one of our funniest. We’re selling a lot of tickets already and we’re doing them online this year which is new for us.”

Billed as “a traditional family pantomime”, Cinderella will be staged on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm, with a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets priced £8.50 adults and £5.50 children are available online from: plocktoncinderella.eventbrite.com, or search for Plockton Panto on the Eventbrite website.

A limited number will also be for sale on the door.

