Body of missing Uist man found

At around 12 noon today (Wednesday 16th November), the body of a man was found in the sea near Grimsay, North Uist.

The body has been formally identified as Duncan Macleod (52) reported missing from his home on Monday 14th November.

Police Scotland’s Inspector Ian McCorquodale said: “Our thought are with Duncan’s family and friends. His family have asked for privacy and thanked everyone, including the local community and emergency services, involved in the searches for him.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

