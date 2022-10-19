ROYAL NATIONAL MÒD: Portree teacher is Gaelic learner of the year

Sheena Amos has been recognised for making significant steps to becoming fluent. Pic Elaine Livingstone

A Portree High School teacher has been named as Gaelic Learner of the Year.

Sheena Amos, who is from the Black Isle, has been recognised for making significant steps to becoming fluent and the award was announced yesterday (Wednesday) at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.

This is the first time in three years the title, which is sponsored by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society for Scotland, has been awarded.

Sheena is a music teacher at Portree High School, and she credits her colleagues with helping her to make progress with her Gaelic.

She took her Higher Gaelic exam during lockdown, and after a year studying at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, she is back in Portree teaching music through the medium of Gaelic.

Gaelic Learner of the Year Sheena Amos said: “I feel honoured to be awarded this prize considering how many people are learning Gaelic at the moment. The other students in my class at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig all worked so diligently and enthusiastically, and our lecturers were very encouraging.

“Language is closely connected with community, and I know that without the fantastic support of the local people here on Skye, particularly from colleagues at Portree High School and Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort-Rìgh, I wouldn’t have learned Gaelic to this level.

“I would really encourage anyone living in a similar community who wants to learn Gaelic to give it a go, and to use the resources around them.”

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: “Sheena has demonstrated the importance of Gaelic in communities to enhance people’s learning and it is wonderful that she has been able to transfer her Gaelic skills into her career and now offer music, as a subject, through the medium of Gaelic.

“This is encouraged in education and anyone looking for advice on how to add Gaelic to their teaching can contact Bòrd na Gàidhlig for guidance.”

