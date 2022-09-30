Isle of Skye restaurant joins culinary elite after winning four AA rosettes

Chef Calum Montgomery receives the award from TV presenter Gabby Logan along with Craig Martin, head of sales at sponsors RAK and Simon Numphud, managing director of the AA

Skye restaurant Edinbane Lodge has this week been awarded the prestigious Four AA Rosettes – becoming the only establishment across the entire Highlands to attract this level of accolade.

Edinbane Lodge Chef Patron Calum Montgomery said he was delighted and humbled to have received the accolade, which has been awarded to just six restaurants in total across Scotland. The recognition- which was confirmed at the AA Hospitality Awards in London on Tuesday- places the north Skye eatery among an elite two per cent of restaurants in the UK.

Restaurants awarded Four Rosettes are recognised by the AA for “intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills, and remarkable consistency.”

The award coincides with the publication of the AA’s 2023 guidebook.

Calum and his family bought the 16th century derelict hunting lodge in 2017 and, following a complete renovation, opened the restaurant in August 2018 and the four bedrooms in May 2019.

Within one year of opening, Edinbane Lodge had been awarded Five AA Gold Stars for its accommodation and Three Rosettes for its food.

The four, six and ten course tasting menu celebrates the Isle of Skye’s natural larder together with an appreciation of culinary traditions and heritage.

Calum, who was born and raised in Skye, sources produce from a community of family and friends, who share the same values and commitment to the produce and make the most of the island’s crofts, seas, and artisan production.

Dishes change regularly and they could include Hand dived Isle of Rona Scallops, Oyster Beignets with Edinbane Scurvygrass, Waternish Crab and Lobster Mousse and Torvaig Beef with Pickled Carrots and Chanterelles. You could also find Island Cheddar with Truffled Breakish Honey as well as Leadketty Farm Strawberries with Edinbane Meadowsweet.

Commenting on the achievement, Calum said: “I’m both delighted and humbled to have received this accolade.

“It means so much to bring this award to my native island home for the first time – and of course, to even be mentioned in the same category as some of the UK’s most renowned restaurants is such an honour.

He added: “I’m so proud of our team and it’s a testament to how much hard work and passion every member of staff puts in each day at Edinbane Lodge.”

Some of Scotland’s best hotels and restaurants were revealed at the AA Hospitality Awards, which were held at London’s Grosvenor House.

Returning with an in-person ceremony for the first time in three years, and hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan, the awards honoured the best hospitality establishments in the UK across twenty-six categories

The Cellar in Anstruther was crowned AA Hotel of the Year, Scotland; The Balmoral in Edinburgh was named AA Restaurant of the Year, Scotland; The Bonnie Badger in Gullane won the AA Restaurant With Rooms Award, Scotland and UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers in Glasgow won the AA Wine Award, Scotland.

Four restaurants in Scotland received new AA Rosettes, while Cameron House on Loch Lomond was awarded a prestigious five AA Red Stars.

