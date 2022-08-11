Police confirm man killed after attacks in Skye and Dornie

John MacKinnon, who lived in Sleat and worked at Torabhaig distillery. Pic WHFP

In a update today Police confirmed a man who died after a series of incidents in Skye and in Lochalsh yesterday (Wednesday 10th August), can be named as John MacKinnon, 47, from Teangue in Sleat.

Mr MacKinnon was shot at the home he shared with his wife and their family which includes six children and one grandchild.

Amid a horrific spree of violence three other people, a 32-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman and man also aged 63, were injured.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with all of the incidents, which are being treated as linked.

He has since been charged in connection with Mr MacKinnon’s murder and the attempted murder of three others who were injured.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday 12th August.

The family of Mr MacKinnon have released a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

The family requests that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

Police were initially called to the Tarskavaig area of Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday after a report of a 32-year-old – named as local woman Rowena MacDonald – having been seriously injured at a property.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged.

Emergency services attended but Mr MacKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers subsequently attended a property in the Dornie area following a further firearm discharge at a property.

The local couple targeted at their home were John Don and Fay MacKenzie, both 63.

Mr MacKenzie was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

His wife Fay was taken to Broadford Hospital and has been released after treatment.

Today Police confirmed that the firearm discharged at the incidents was legally registered to the man they had arrested. They added that a Taser was used during the arrest.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said: “The thoughts of everyone are with the family and friends of Mr MacKinnon and the three people who remain injured in hospital.

“These incidents took place in close-knit, rural areas and will have a significant impact not only on those directly affected, but also friends and neighbours living in these communities.

“Serious incidents which were witnessed yesterday are extremely rare and I would like to further reassure the local communities that they were dealt with and there is no further threat to local people.

“The policing response was significant as people would expect and involved national resources from across Scotland, including Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow being brought in to support local policing on Skye and Lochalsh

“Local officers who live and work in these communities brought the situation to as swift a conclusion as possible and I thank everyone involved, including colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service, for their outstanding efforts in responding to what was a distressing series of incidents.

“The investigation, being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, is complex and challenging and I would also like to thank the local communities for their understanding and co-operation as we work through our enquiries.

“Given the size of the investigation and the fact we are dealing with a number of different sites, the considerable police presence will remain for the near future.

“We are working with local partners, including Highland Council and NHS Highland to provide support and welfare to those affected by the events of yesterday and I would urge anyone with any concerns or worries to please speak to our officers who are there to help.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0713 of 10 August, 2022, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

