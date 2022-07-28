Sleat and Strath to hold DL MacKinnon testimonial

Sleat and Strath chairman Steve McNeil, club captain Martin MacKinnon, and reigning Skye and Lochalsh player of the year, Ben Yoxon, pictured with DL MacKinnon (second from the right) earlier this year.

Sleat and Strath Football Club on Skye are set to hold a testimonial match this Saturday (30th July) for former manager DL MacKinnon, who retired as manager in the summer after 25 years at the helm of the south Skye club.

DL MacKinnon bowed out in style last season by steering Sleat to their first title since 2014 and captured all three domestic cups in 2019 as well as leading the side to the quarter-finals of the Highland Amateur Cup.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm and will pit two teams comprising a mixture of current and ex-Sleat and Strath players against one another on the club’s home turf at Broadford.

Later, the club will also host a bring your own bottle get together at Broadford Hall from 7pm where Sheepshank Redemption will perform live.

DL MacKinnon spent 25 years at the helm as Sleat and Strath coach.

Speaking to the Free Press ahead of the testimonial, two of DL’s trusty lieutenants on the pitch, Ben and Connaire Yoxon, said they were both looking forward to the occasion.

“Personally, I can’t wait for the game as it’ll be good to see some people I’ve not seen for a while and to play with some of the boys who were there when I first started,” Connaire said.

“It should be a great send off for DL who is a great guy.

“The only time he wouldn’t be smiling is when we weren’t playing well but apart from that he always has a big grin on his face!”

Ben Yoxon added: “I’m really looking forward to the weekend and the game. It will be great to see all the players that DL has managed over the years and have a proper send off for his time as manager!

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the players that I played with through my time as well! So be good to get everyone back together for a laugh and say our thanks to the boss!

“He’s a proper good guy, manager and a friend!”

Article by Adam Gordon and photographs by Willie Urquhart.

