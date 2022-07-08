MUSICAL MAGIC: Young performers from the LMPA take to the stage in Skye

Pictures by Rosie Woodhouse/Love Skye Photography

Over 100 students aged 3-18 at the Lorayne McLucas Performing Arts academy took part in an end-of-year ‘Musical Magic’ showcase in Kyleakin hall on Skye.

Beginning on 30th June, there were four performances in total, with a matinee and evening on Saturday 2nd July to round off what was an epic week for the students in the first showcase in three years.

There was song and dance from some of LMPA’s most loved musicals such as ‘Annie’, ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Prom’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as well as various dance styles such as jazz, ballet, lyrical and musical theatre.

Following the showcase week, Lorayne said: “We have had a challenging rehearsal period over the last few months, but the students have worked extremely hard and their energetic, emotive and dynamic performances are proof of that. Well done to everyone one of you.”

The student’s etiquette backstage and comradeship was also excellent, she added.

“It was great to see you all supporting each other off and on stage. I hope you all enjoyed it and are proud of yourselves.

“Thank you to all of you who were able to come along and see the shows. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. Thank you also to everyone who helped with the shows front of house, backstage and in the dressing rooms. It was a huge team effort from parents, teachers, ex-students and crew as well as the students. All of you made the show a great success and a wonderful event to be part of. It was such a lovely atmosphere.

“I would also like to personally thank Jenn, Anthony and Ailish who have worked above and beyond to make the show happen and I know there is no way I could have put the show together without them. They are all such wonderful, caring, and talented teachers and we are so lucky to have them.”

Article by Michael Russell, pictures by Rosie Woodhouse/Love Skye Photography

