NHS STAFF CRISIS: Highland MSP secures parliamentary debate

Skye has a new hospital but there have been problems in securing staff Pic Willie Urquhart

Problems with the recruitment and retention of NHS staff in the Highlands and Islands will be debated in parliament tomorrow (Thursday 9th June).

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant submitted the motion as she believes more healthcare related courses should be established in the Highlands to meet staffing challenges – particularly in midwifery, mental health services and women’s health services.

Rhoda Grant

In 2019, the University of the Highlands and Islands established a shortened midwifery course in response to the workforce needed in northern Scottish Health Boards. However, the Scottish Government did not approve a third cohort in 2021 and moved the course to Edinburgh Napier University.

Rhoda Grant MSP said: “We recently saw the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Humza Yousaf, open two new community hospitals in the Highland region. As much as I welcome this investment, lack of staff means that part of the new Broadford Hospital remains unused.

“We must establish local courses using our world-renowned university. This will not only encourage students to move here, work here and hopefully set down roots here but it will also utilise local talent who cannot or don’t want to move elsewhere.”

