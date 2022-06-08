HIGHLAND AMATEUR CUP: SLEAT THROUGH TO THE LAST 16

Ben Yoxon taking control in midfield Pic Adam Gordon

Ben Yoxon hit a hat-trick in a virtuoso performance as he led Sleat and Strath into the third round of the Highland Amateur Cup with a 6-1 win over Conon Bridge in Broadford on Saturday.

The reigning Skye and Lochalsh player of the year lived up to that billing as he delivered a midfield masterclass combining grit, guile, and goals, which proved too hot to handle for the visitors.

Sleat welcomed their opponents from Inverness and District Division One on a sweltering Skye afternoon.

Conon started the match well and looked lively on the break but spurned two decent chances to take the lead. The first attempt was an effort dragged wide of the left-hand post, before Sleat keeper Fraser Gillies made a fine save at the same side to thwart the opposition’s shot on target.

Having weathered a small storm, the home side then looked to be on easy street thanks to two scrappy goals from Kieran Harvey and Josh Knowles within the space of seven minutes. The opener on 34 minutes came thanks to a deep Ben Yoxon cross which Conon’s stand-in keeper failed to collect. The goalie’s attempt to take the ball resulted in it falling favourably to Kieran Harvey who was positioned right in front of the goal, and he headed in over from close range.

Ben Yoxon was again the architect of his side’s second goal four minutes before the break. He flighted in an inswinging cross from a corner, and as the ball broke around the six-yard box, Knowles swept home through a sea of legs to double his side’s lead.

The home side looked set to head into half-time two goals to the good, but an uncharacteristic misjudgement by Gillies allowed Mark McKernie’s free kick to loop into the net and Conon Bridge had a lifeline three minutes before the break.

After enduring a disappointing end to the first period Sleat came out in the second half with renewed vigour and almost scored a spectacular third through Ben Yoxon whose curled shot across goal rebounded back off the keeper’s left-hand post.

Sleat’s third, however, eventually came on the hour-mark when Iain MacCusbic pounced on a loose ball and calmly beat the keeper from 14 yards out.

With eight minutes remaining Sleat stepped up a gear and showed no mercy on a now tiring Conon Bridge side. After being thwarted in his initial attempt to drive towards goal, Ben Yoxon played in Cameron MacLeod for a shot. The Conon keeper did manage to palm that effort away, but the rebound fell to Yoxon who slalomed beyond a opponent before coolly dispatching the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Four minutes later Yoxon added to his tally as Sleat scored their fifth of the match. Receiving a clipped pass 20 yards out from goal, the midfielder brought the ball under control and fired in a shot which the Conon keeper got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.

The playmaker then rounded off an excellent display three minutes into injury time by completing his hat-trick from an almost identical position. This time, he struck the ball low into the bottom-left corner to seal his side’s passage into round three in style.

On Sunday, Sleat were drawn away against Inverness and District side IRN Security. The tie will take place on Saturday 25th June and the winner of the match will face the winner of the Wick Groats – Staxigoe United clash on 16th July.

Speaking after the victory, man of the match Ben Yoxon told the Free Press: “John Angus just told us to do the same thing (at half time). We were doing all right; we were creating chances and we just had to take them.

“After the third goal we settled and were able to play it from the back. With the heat and tiredness setting in we were able to keep going, while they had to chase the game.”

Heaping praise on Yoxon, Sleat and Strath coach John Angus MacCusbic said: “He’s a fantastic player, he’s the best in the league by a country mile in my book.

“He’s pivotal to everything we do, he’s going to be away for a month now, so we’ll miss him a heck of a lot.”

Highland Amateur Cup last 16 draw – Sat 25th June: Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspurs; IRN Security v Sleat and Strath; Ness FC V Carloway; Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall Hotspurs; Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Stromness Athletic v Wick Thistle.

Quarter final draw – Sat, 16th July: IRN Security/Sleat and Strath v Wick Groats/Staxigoe United; Ness/Carloway v Avoch/Kirkwall Hotspurs; Black Rock Rovers/ Golspie Stafford v Iochdar Saints/ High Ormlie Hotspurs; Stromness Athletic/Wick Thistle v Pentland United Lairg Rovers.

Semi-final draw – Sat, 6th August: Tie 1: Ness/Carloway/Avoch/Kirkwall Hotspurs v Stromness Athletic/Wick Thistle/Pentland United/Lairg Rovers. Tie 2: IRN Security/Sleat and Strath/Wick Groats/Staxigoe United v Black Rock Rovers/Golspie Stafford/Iochdar Saints/High Ormlie Hotspurs.

