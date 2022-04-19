Body found in search for missing Skye teenager

Officers on Skye have confirmed a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar, Skye.

While formal identification is yet to take place, William’s family have been informed. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The fifth-year Portree High School pupil had been missing since 8.30 pm on Sunday (17th April).

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends. His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William.”

