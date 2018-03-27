Kyle businesswoman scoops ‘Shining Star’ award

Kyle businesswoman Anisha Macdermid was celebrating this week after scooping two gongs at this year’s Highland Business Women Awards.

Held in the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on 16th March, the awards focus on the achievements of businesswomen across the Highlands, promoting positive roles models and highlighting the contribution women make to the economy.

Ms Macdermid is the director and founder of Exclamation Marketing. On the night she won the ‘Shining Star’ award and, along with Michelle Raisborough and Morgan Mitchell, the Team of the Year. She was also short-listed in the Business Woman of the Year.

Ms Macdermid said: “The ’Team of the Year’ and ‘Shining Star’ Awards really are a huge achievement for us. The Highland Business Women Awards are so important for the area and especially for female business leaders. My vision when I started the business back in November 2014 was to help businesses – especially those in rural areas to be able to access expertise locally, enabling them to have an online presence that is visible and credible. I now have two staff members with another two joining in the very near future. We have had an amazing start to the year and are so excited about what the future holds – we’re delighted that Highland Business Women Awards are now part of our story.”