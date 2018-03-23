Royal National Mòd venues confirmed for 2021 and 2022

Perth will host the Royal National Mòd in 2021, with the event going to Paisley in 2022.

The venues were confirmed at the annual general meeting of Mòd organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach tonight (Friday 23rd March).

Scotland’s biggest Gaelic cultural festival will return to Perth for the first time since 2004, while Paisley first hosted the event in 2013.

Paisley and Perth were announced as the two host cities for 2021 and 2022 at last year’s Royal National Mòd, however it was decided to delay choosing which city would host which year, while Paisley awaited the result of its application for the UK City of Culture 2021.

With Paisley missing out on the bid, the Board of Directors of An Comunn Gàidhealach then used a point scoring system to mark the entries from both cities. The application which drew more points would host 2021, whilst the other would host 2022.

John Morrison, Chief Executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “We were in a unique position last year as to who would host the 2021 and 2022 Royal National Mòds. Both applications were extremely impressive, so the decision was made that each would become a host city, however we would wait until the City of Culture announcement had been made before choosing which city would host which year. Both applications were put through a rigorous point scoring system by our board members, with Perth marginally receiving more points, meaning the 2021 Mòd would be held there.

“We very much look forward to returning to Perth for the first time in 17 years, particularly with such a strong Gaelic heritage in the area. Paisley’s 2013 Royal National Mòd was widely perceived as one of the best in recent years by Mòd regulars, staff and competitors, so to be returning to the city for a second time will be fantastic.”

The Royal National Mòd 2018 takes place in Dunoon from the 12th until 20th October. The annual celebration of the best of Gaelic literature, music, singing, language and art will be held in Glasgow in 2019, and then Inverness in 2020.