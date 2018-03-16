Isle of Skye councillor found guilty of abuse charge

A Skye councillor has been found guilty of an abuse charge against his ex-partner.

Calum MacLeod – who was elected as an SNP councillor in 2017 – stood trial on Monday (12th March) at Portree Sheriff Court.

The charge related to an incident on the 29th of October last year at the home of his ex-partner in Ard Dorch, near Broadford.

Mr MacLeod was found guilty of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, likely to cause fear and alarm.

Sentence was deferred, because of good behaviour, until the 24th of September.

A further charge relating to a breach of bail conditions was dismissed, and Mr MacLeod admonished.

Mr MacLeod withdrew from the SNP’s Highland Council group after the allegations came to light.

Since last November he has been serving as a non-aligned councillor.