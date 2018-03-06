Mallaig “delighted” to join Skye and Lochalsh League

By Adam Gordon

Skye and Lochalsh Amateur Football Association new boys Mallaig have said they are “delighted” to become a member of the league following last week’s vote.

The Lochaber-based club was admitted to the league following a ballot held at the association AGM on February 26th.

Speaking after the vote, a club representative told the Free Press: “The lads are absolutely delighted to have been voted in, it’s massive for the club and the community itself. It’s a step in the right direction and hopefully, now we have got voted in, Mallaig will continue to be part of the association for years to come.”

Prior to the decision, a member of the club had said the team was “desperate” to join the league and added that it feared that a no vote might signal the end of football in Mallaig: “The players had already gone almost a year only playing one competitive game and we were struggling to maintain interest especially with the younger lads.”

Mallaig Football Club began back in 1949 as the Mallaig Stars following the efforts of Johnnie Mackenzie, Donald John Macdonald, and Elliot Ironside, who formed the club to rival Railway FC.

Although the side of 2018 is a relatively young team, they are confident they will not be short of experience as the season fast approaches: “Our squad ages range between 16 and 33 but the first team is made up of guys in their early to mid-20s, many of which have been playing for Mallaig since they were 15 years old – so a few of the lads have a lot of experience despite being quite young.”

While the club revealed they will look to embrace an attacking approach in the campaign ahead, they were also keen to emphasise that the season would also be about adapting to the league one step at a time: ” We will look to play a more offensive style and we would obviously love to do well in the cups and make a final, but as the old saying goes we’ll take it game by game and see how we adapt to our new surroundings.”

Mallaig has been drawn to play either Portree or Portree Juniors in the GF MacRae Cup, while the league fixtures are due to be announced soon.