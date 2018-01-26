Skye friends set to embark on charity climb of Kilimanjaro

Two friends from Skye are set to take on the monumental challenge of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro next month in order to raise money for two charities very close to their hearts.

Martin Madigan from Uig and James MacQueen from Kilmuir will embark on their quest to reach the top of Africa’s highest mountain in February, with the aim of generating funds for the Highland Breast Unit at Raigmore Hospital and Diabetes UK, respectively.

Staff at the Highland Breast Unit treated Martin’s wife Lisa after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In recognition of the first-class care she received, Martin has set-up a JustGiving page with the goal of raising £1,000, which he will match from his own pocket if he achieves his target.

James MacQueen, who has been friends with Martin for 15 years, is also dedicating all the funds he raises to a cause very close to him – Diabetes UK. His son, also named James, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of seven, and on account of the excellent treatment his son received, James Snr has set himself the challenge of raising £5,000 for the charity.

Although, as Martin told the told the Free Press, he and James have walked ‘many miles and loads of Munros together’ their latest venture is sure to be their most challenging to date with a climb of over 16,000 ft awaiting them.

Spurred on by the personal nature of their respective stories, both men will certainly not be lacking in determination for the climb ahead.

To support Martin and James in their fundraising efforts just click on the links below:

Martin: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martin-madigan

James: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamesimacqueen

Photo credit: Sergey Pesterev – @sickle – unsplash.com