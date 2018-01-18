Dunvegan police station should remain open

BY MICHAEL RUSSELL

michael.russell@whfp.com

Police Scotland have denied assertions made by a community council on Skye that their local closure-threatened station is still used by officers.

A national consultation into the possible closure of 53 stations, including Dunvegan, was launched in November last year and is due to conclude at the end of this month.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said this week that the Dunvegan station had “been empty since 2013”. He added: “It is occasionally used by officers on patrol for refreshments or to go to the toilet.”

However, an online statement by Dunvegan and District Community Council stated: “The police station is not unoccupied. The local officer commences and finishes duty at Dunvegan every day and makes it a priority to deal with local issues and carry out proactive patrols when on shift. So, whilst the police house is unoccupied, the police station is still being used.”

The statement also says that members of the public will have to go to Portree if the station is closed and there will not be a “visible police presence” in the area to deter crime. The community council have urged locals to respond to the consultation by 31st January deadline. To do so, email PolicePremisesPublicConsultation@scotland.pnn.police.uk or write to Estate Change Team, Randolphfield, Stirling Police Station, St Ninians, Stirling, FK8 2HD.

PHOTOGRAPH BY WILLIE URQUHART