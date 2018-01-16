Stornoway arts centre to put its faith in youth at 2018 festival

Stornoway Arts Centre An Lanntair will place the venue in youthful hands for a new festival.

With 2018 designated as the Year of Young People, the venue has received funding from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s events directorate, to allow young people to deliver their very own arts festival called ‘Las!/Ignite!’

The festival will take place over a week during October 2018. It promises to be a truly innovative event to celebrate and promote the creative talent of young people from the Outer Hebrides, leading to real and tangible outcomes for their future careers and enterprise.

Over the course of the festival, young people will be given the ‘reins’ of An Lanntair and will have complete control over the programming of the organisation.

Young people themselves will programme An Lanntair’s auditorium with gigs, films, theatre and cabaret events. They will curate exhibitions for the main gallery, bar and mezzanine exhibition spaces, and they will be responsible for everything else, from marketing, to design, promotion and stewarding. In addition, a creative industries symposium will be staged during the festival, supporting young people who want to grow successful careers in the arts and creative industries, including the film industry, music, theatre, digital media, visual arts and more.

Central to the project is the An Lanntair youth board, which has been dubbed ‘Board not Bored’. The group will be made up of young people under 26 who will steer the direction of the project.

As part of this project, An Lanntair have also announced a call for applications for young students or post graduates from the Outer Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney to a newly created inter-island arts placement, giving them the chance to learn in a different —but not unfamiliar — environment, whilst receiving a week of one-to-one tuition and advice in their chosen field of study. Partners will include Mareel arts centre in Shetland and a network of arts contacts in Orkney including textile producers, photographers, and jewellers. The products of this innovative exchange will be showcased during the festival week. The call for applications launched on www.lanntair.com on Friday 12th January.