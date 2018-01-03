Staffin man falls victim to oil theft

By Adam Gordon –

A Staffin man has warned fellow residents to be vigilant of an oil thief after discovering that more than 900 litres of heating oil had been stolen from his tank while he was away at Christmas.

Daniel Penketh alerted people to the theft at his home via the Facebook group – Skye Free Ads – on Wednesday (January 3rd) and said he would now padlock the tank. He wrote: “I’ve had about 950 litres of oil stolen out of the tank whilst I was away at Christmas.” Addressing the culprit, he went on to write: “I have children that I need to keep warm, and you’ve taken just shy of £600 out of my pocket when I can afford it least.”

Speaking to the Free Press today (January 3rd), Daniel said: ” I got home last night and thought the house seemed cool, but as it was late I lit the fire and unloaded the car. As I only finished installing the central heating a few weeks ago, I’ve been checking the tank regularly to get a grip on the usage. I went to it this morning and the fill flap was open; I peered inside with a torch, (and it was) totally empty.”

A spokesperson for the police said: “The theft of a quantity of heating oil from a property in the Staffin area of Skye was reported to Police Scotland on the morning of Wednesday, January 3. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday, December 23 and Tuesday, January 2.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on Portree on 101, quoting reference NP43/18.”