Festive cheer provided by Skye and Lochalsh youngsters

Youngsters from Skye and Lochalsh have been busy staging various shows and attending Christmas parties in recent weeks.

Raasay Primary School recently presented their Christmas Show ‘A Raasay Folktale’ to a packed audience in the island Community Hall.

The Raasay community were welcomed to an evening of traditional storytelling, inspired by local folklore.

Written and created by the pupils, the show took the audience back to a time when people listened to stories, passed from one generation to the next.

A successful Christmas concert by all pupils of Bun-sgoil Shleite was enjoyed by parents and families on Tuesday 19th December.

A wide variety of acts and performances, including a 70 pupil whole school show of Hosanna Rock entertained a full house at Sabhal Mor Ostaig.

Kyle Primary School staged their Christmas Play, ‘Christmas around the World’, on Monday 18th December.

Glenelg Primary School’s Christmas Concert was called ‘A Lad in Glenelg’ – their version of Aladdin.

The P1-3 and nursery pupils at Macdiarmid Primary took to the stage to perform ‘A King is Born’ – a production that was very well received by a captivated audience.

The children who attend the Sgoil Araich at Portree Primary were also delighted when Santa popped in to their Christmas Party last Friday morning.