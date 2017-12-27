Festive cheer provided by Skye and Lochalsh youngsters

Raasay school’s Christmas show was inspired by local legend

Youngsters from Skye and Lochalsh have been busy staging various shows and attending Christmas parties in recent weeks.

Raasay Primary School recently presented their Christmas Show ‘A Raasay Folktale’ to a packed audience in the island Community Hall.

Raasay School has just seven pupils

The Raasay community were welcomed to an evening of traditional storytelling, inspired by local folklore.

Written and created by the pupils, the show took the audience back to a time when people listened to stories, passed from one generation to the next.

The youngsters from Bun Sgoil Shleite. Pic, Steve McKenzie

A successful Christmas concert by all pupils of Bun-sgoil Shleite was enjoyed by parents and families on Tuesday 19th December.

Sgoil Araich pupils at Bun Sgoil Shleite. Pic, Steve McKenzie

A wide variety of acts and performances, including a 70 pupil whole school show of Hosanna Rock entertained a full house at Sabhal Mor Ostaig.

Nursery pupils from Sleat. Pic Steve McKenzie

Kyle Primary School staged their Christmas Play, ‘Christmas around the World’, on Monday 18th December.

Christmas around the world in Kyle. Pic, Joan Murray

Glenelg Primary School’s Christmas Concert was called ‘A Lad in Glenelg’ – their version of Aladdin.

Glenelg pupils

The P1-3 and nursery pupils at Macdiarmid Primary took to the stage to perform ‘A King is Born’ – a production that was very well received by a captivated audience.

Tiring work for these shepherds at Macdiarmid. Pic, Willie Urquhart
Colourful costumes in Macdiarmid. Pic, Willie Urquhart
In full voice at Macdiarmid. Pic, Willie Urquhart
Portree youngsters delighted to see Santa. Pic, Willie Urquhart

The children who attend the Sgoil Araich at Portree Primary were also delighted when Santa popped in to their Christmas Party last Friday morning.

 