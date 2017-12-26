Strictly Nativity rocks Lochcarron

Lochcarron Village Hall was again the venue for the local primary school’s Christmas Panto last week. Pupils in English and Gaelic medium classes came together under the direction of teacher Kim MacLennan to perform ‘Strictly Nativity!’ in front of a packed audience last Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day the children warmed up for the main event with a show for some of the residents in the Howard Doris Centre and members of the community. After a busy, but very enjoyable day the school were delighted to have raised £770.