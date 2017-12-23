Croft No. Five set for reunion

By Adam Gordon –

Celtic fusion band, Croft No. Five have announced they are to reform for a one-off reunion tour including three shows in the Highlands after a twelve-year hiatus.

The group will perform in Beauly, Glenelg, and Ullapool, before marking its twentieth anniversary as a band with an appearance at the Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow in 2018.

Having toured all over the world, the band split in 2006, with some of the members going on to play as part of Treacherous Orchestra who performed at the 2016 Skye Live Festival.

Percussionist Paul Jennings now resides in Minnesota and since the band split he has been busy performing and touring, including a five-week stint on Broadway with dance show – Tapeire. Speaking ahead of the gig, Jennings said he was looking forward to somewhat of a trip down memory lane: “We feel this is a great time to get the band back together for some one-off shows. I’m looking forward to coming back to Scotland and playing through our old material.

“Our past gigs up and down Scotland fill us with some great memories and we’d like to revisit some of those locations – Ullapool, Beauly, Glenelg and Celtic Connections are four venues that feel like spiritual homes for the band”.

Fellow band member, John Somerville, said he was also looking forward to the reunion: “We know that there will be a lot of energy in the room when we first get together and start playing the material again. It’s going to be about having a laugh and recreating that carefree feeling of musical liberation that we had as young adults, I’m sure nothing has really changed!”.

He added: “An old video posted on Facebook seemed to capture a lot of our fans’ imaginations and many of them started asking for a reunion – we just felt why not!”.

The upcoming shows promise to call on a wealth of the bands’ material both recorded and unrecorded including some firm favourites with past festival crowds.

The band will be on the bill with Samson Sounds and DJ Dolphin Boy at Phipps Hall in Beauly on Friday 29th December and in Glenelg Hall on Saturday 30th, and with Elephant Sessions at the Ceilidh Place in Ullapool on New Year’s Day – which is already a sell-out.

Tickets for the Beauly and Glenelg gigs can be purchased by visiting: www.skiddle.co.uk and for tickets for the band’s Celtic Connection appearance next year go to www.celticconnections.co.uk