Reverend Rory runs for Crossreach

Skye Minister Rory MacLeod successfully completed the Edinburgh charity 10k race earlier this month.

He was one of a team of 19 runners in ‘Team Special K’, (pictured) named after his sister Katrina, who wanted to enter the event for her 50th birthday. A total of over 450 runners took part in perfect conditions.

The team ran in aid of Crossreach, the social care arm of the Church of Scotland. Rev MacLeod is still collecting pledges from around his Sleat and Strath parish, and so far the team are due to collect over £3,000 for Crossreach.

Katrina is the primary carer for her and Rory’s uncle, John MacLeod. Suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, as is their father, John was admitted to The Elms Care Home in Edinburgh, where he has thrived.

“The whole family is grateful to Crossreach for the excellent standards they maintain, so this is our way of saying thank you,” said Rory.