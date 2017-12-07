Calum Montgomery set to open new restaurant in Skye

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the current owners of Edinbane Lodge (pictured below) plan to retire after 20 years in the business, and it is understood that they will hand the keys of the 16th century property to Mr Montgomery and his wife Eilidh as early as Friday.

Mr Montgomery has become well known locally as head chef at Uillinish and Kinloch Lodge, after returning to Skye from the renowned One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow where he worked for several years. He told the Free Press he had been surprised by the level of interest and speculation generated after he gave up his position at Kinloch last month.

“We have been negotiating with Peter Jones and Hazel Abendschein since the summer, but we really only reached a final agreement in the last few days,” he said. “The deal will not actually be finalised until our application for a premises licence is approved. However, the Highland Council have been really helpful with the transfer and we are hopeful that the process will be complete within the next few days.

“We were attracted to the lodge because it has three acres of beautiful mature woodland and sits on the banks of the river Coishletter. It has an incredible history. It’s been used in one form or another since the Reformation and its connection with the MacLeods of Greshornish is fascinating.”

Mr Montgomery added: “Over the next few months and years we will be investing a lot of time and money restoring the property and bringing it back to its former glory. After an initial refurbishment we are hoping to open in the spring as a restaurant with rooms and take the business in a new direction.

”Our neighbours at the Edinbane Inn are already showcasing some of the best ingredients that Skye has to offer. We aim to work along with them and make Edinbane a destination for food in its own right.”