Lochcarron man’s Himalayan trek inspired by infant son

A Lochcarron man is nearing completion of a gruelling Himalayan trek in order to help fundraise for the hospital which has cared for his infant son.

Ross Brown, who now lives in East Kilbride, made it to 5380 metres above sea level to Everest Base Camp on Monday of this week. He set off on the trek on the 19th of November, and is due to fly home from the ‘roof of the world’ on Sunday.

The former Lochcarron shinty player and now well-known shinty referee has so far raised over £5,000 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. Ross and partner Anna’s son Harris spent eight months in hospital, after developing complications following a virus.

The one-year old is able to live at home, but remains fed through a tube inserted into his stomach. The toddler is set to undergo further tests in Manchester in January in a bid to get more answers.

Ross, who works for the Scottish Ambulance Service, described the care and attention given in Ward 3A at the hospital as “out of this world.”

Anna stayed with Harris for the entire eight months of his hospital stay.

Before he flew out to Nepal Ross told the Free Press: “The hospital facilities for the children are first class. From a play room and sensory room to frequent visits from clowns and therapy pets it helps children relax in the ward. It got to the point where the staff became more ‘friends’ than nurses. I took the decision in the New Year to do a fundraising event to support the great work that the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity do in providing a great environment for the children to be looked after.”

Click here to donate to the cause.