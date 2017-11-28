Broadford youngsters seeking help to improve sports facilities

Youngsters in Broadford are seeking help in their bid to win a share of lottery money and improve leisure facilities in the south skye village.

The Broadford Youth Club has reached the top ten finalists in sportscotland’s #ThanksToNationalLottery competition.

A group of young footballers took time out of their usual training session to make up a 20-second video on how the new sports pitch in Broadford has improved their lives and the communities.

The prize on offer in the competition is £2000, which will go towards football and sporting activities run by the club.

The club is appealing for votes – which can made by sending an email to thankstonationallottery@sportscotland.org.uk with the message, ‘6 Broadford Youth Club’.

The club has until midday on Friday 1st December to secure the votes.