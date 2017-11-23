First blast of winter in north Skye

Motorists in the north end of Skye woke up to their first real taste of winter this morning after a heavy overnight fall of snow.

The road conditions were treacherous – as one unfortunate driver found out on the main A87 Portree to Uig road.

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for snow for the Highlands and Western Isles, with some icy patches expected on untreated roads on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. There is a risk of slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions.

Snow showers are expected, mainly over higher ground in the north and west of Scotland.