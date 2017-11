We are launching our popular Christmas Drawing Competition to children of primary school age. So, look out your pens, pencils and crayons and draw us a picture of what Christmas means to you. Entry forms are in next week’s Christmas Supplement and artwork must be received by Friday 8th December. We can’t wait to see your drawings.

Rules: Use plain white A4 paper; NO glue or glitter; parent/guardians permission to enter – see full details in next weeks issue