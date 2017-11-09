Dornie optometrist honoured at Scottish Health Awards

BY MICHAEL RUSSELL michael.russell@whfp.com

Optometrist Craig Campbell from Dornie won his category at this year’s Scottish Health Awards. Mr Campbell (29), who was recognised in the optometry section, is the practice manager at JM Macdonald Opticians in Portree.

He said: “When you consider some of the health professionals, for instance ambulance paramedics, and what they do every day you can sometimes feel a little undeserving about awards. But I am very proud, honoured and overwhelmed to have won this.

“There’s a great team here and I think the judges were impressed with how we go out on home visits one day a month to reach people who can’t make it into the practice.”

Mairi Milne from Portree Hospital was in the running for the midwife award but lost out to Elaine Kelso from NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

David Alston, chair of NHS Highland, said: “I am delighted that staff from NHS Highland have been recognised for the contribution they make to patients in Highland.

“I have seen for myself just how hard our staff work to ensure that services are being delivered at the highest standard and there is no shortage of stories on those who go the extra mile to ensure we are doing our best for our patients. My congratulations go to all finalists, with special mention to those from Highland.”

The awards, which cover 17 categories, were presented at a ceremony in Edinburgh last week.