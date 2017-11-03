Top names in trad music to appear in Skye

Some of the best names in Scots trad music come to Sabhal Mòr Ostaig’s An Talla Mòr this month as SEALL (Skye Events for All) continues its Autumn programme of live entertainment.

On Tuesday 7th November, Adam Holmes and the Embers will give a concert with Rachel Sermanni in the Sleat venue. The band combine the rhythm and blues, country and folk music textures of classic artists such as Neil Young and Ryan Adams and The Cardinals with a hint of Scotland. Special guest on the night will be the highly acclaimed folk-noir balladeer Rachel Sermanni, who is one of the genre’s most prominent artists. The concert kicks off at 7.30pm.

The mighty Elephant Sessions will play on Thursday 16th November, at 7.30pm. This fiery neo-trad highland five-piece are a musical powerhouse, fusing rich folk and trad influences with funk, rock and electronica in an instantly captivating, progressive blend. There will be an opening set from Somerset-based singer-songwriter Kitty Macfarlane.

Alt rock singer-songwriter Lee Robert Bouzida comes to the south of Skye for the final concert of his acoustic UK tour on Saturday 18th November, at 7.30pm. Lee, who has family connections in Ord, is touring to promote his new album The Making of a Bad Dream and says he is looking forward to playing at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

He said: “Having seen shows there as a wee lad, I’m so excited and honoured to be playing there.”

The other half of the night will present Edinburgh-based alt rock singer Mt Doubt, who was described by the BBC as “a massively distinctive new voice in Scottish Music.”

Tickets and further information for all events are available from the SEALL website at www.seall.co.uk