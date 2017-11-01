Uist mountain biker sets sights on Euro championships

Hebridean mountain biker Kerry MacPhee’s continuing progress in elite competition has been rewarded with a new sponsorship deal.

Kerry, from South Uist, is currently in the top five UK cross country mountain bike rankings, and has revealed her new Loch Duart branded kit.

She has enjoyed a successful mountain biking season which saw her win a British Championship silver medal, and recently win at the Cyclocross Lapierre Scottish CX League Round Three race. Kerry has been sponsored by the Hebrides and Sutherland based salmon farming business as their brand ambassador since 2014. This year, Loch Duart’s sponsorship has increased significantly, funding her bid to win a place on the podium at the European Championships in Glasgow in August 2018.

Managing director of Loch Duart, Alban Denton, said: “We couldn’t have found a better brand ambassador for Loch Duart than Kerry. A successful, locally based athlete now competing on the world stage, who loves Scotland, relies on a high quality, healthy diet and has the ambition to take her passion for cycling to the very highest level.”

Kerry MacPhee commented: “I’m so proud to be part of the Loch Duart family and having their support over the last few years has helped take my competing to the next level. I premiered the new kit at the recent Lapierre Scottish CX League, my first Cyclocross race of the season, and I won the race! With Loch Duart’s support I’m aiming to be part of next year’s European Championships in Glasgow. Competing at this level requires a high quality diet which delivers the maximum benefit, so to be sponsored by Loch Duart is a perfect fit.”

In July Kerry followed up her British National Championship silver with a double gold for the Western Isles at the International Island Games in Gotland, Swede.

A BSc graduate in Physical Education and MSc Sports Management from Stirling University, Kerry has been a previous winner of the British Mountain Bike Marathon Championship and in 2014 she was selected for the Scittish team for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games – the first female Hebridean athlete ever to achieve this honour.

Loch Duart Ltd is an independent Scottish salmon farm based in North West Scotland, producing around 5,200 tonnes per year employing 115 people in the Hebrides and Sutherland.