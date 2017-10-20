Royal National Mod set for Paisley and Perth

As the Royal National Mòd enters its final day of competitions in Lochaber, it has been announced that Paisley and Perth will play host to the festival in 2021 and 2022.

It’s the first time that the Mòd’s organising body, An Comunn Gàidhealach has announced plans for more than a single year, and the exceptional standard of applications by both local committees, supported by Local Authorities, has been praised.

With Paisley on the final shortlist to be named UK City of Culture 2021, the decision has been made to delay the announcement of host city for 2021 until the bid outcome is known. The successful City of Culture is expected to be announced later this year.

If Paisley is crowned UK City of Culture, the Royal National Mòd will be among the programme of events in the town for that year. Paisley last hosted the event in 2013. In 2022, the Mòd will then travel to Perth for the tenth time, and the first time in 18 years. However, if Paisley is not named UK City of Culture, the decision for the 2021 host venue will be based on a point scoring system. The place which does not host in 2021, will host the following year.

The decision on the 2021 and 2022 Mòds breaks up the cycle of holding the event in Argyll and Bute every three years.

John Morrison, Chief Executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said the current contract with Argyll and Bute Council to guarantee that three-year cycle ends next year when the Mòd is in Dunoon.

A similar arrangement in place with Highland Council is due to end after the Mòd is in Inverness in 2020.

The 2019 Mod will be held in Glasgow.

