West Highland College graduation ceremony

Over 350 students and their friends and families attended this year’s West Highland College UHIGraduation Ceremony at the Nevis Centre in Fort William last Friday (7th October).

There were over 100 students celebrating the achievement of their awards at every level in the college, right up to degree and postgraduate level. They were accompanied by family, friends and guests representing local and national organisations as well as lecturing and support staff from the college.

The ceremonial mace was carried by Susan MacLean, centre manager in Gairloch in Wester Ross, one of the college’s youngest and most rural centres. Among the special awards made during the ceremony, Connor Dougan from Broadford on Skye received the Springboard Scotland Tourism Award and Heather McNeill (pictured below), crofting and countryside skills lecturer in Broadford, received an award for ‘Best Academic Support’.

Congratulations to all the awarded students.