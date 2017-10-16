Skye success as Lochaber Mod gets into full swing

Youngsters from north Skye enjoyed a successful Monday at the Royal National Mòd in Lochaber.

Clann Thròndairnis won the Action Song competition for a composition inspired by the Jacobite ’45 rebellion.

The youngsters – from Kilmuir, Staffin and Uig – also won the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy for the ‘Òrain Luaidh’ (Waulking Song).

Monday at the Mòd is dominated by competitions for Gaelic learners, and in the individual singing competitions the solo-singing winners for 11-12 year olds were Anndra Iain MacPhail from Dunbeg Primary and Talia Graham from Stornoway’s Nicolson Institute.

The under-13 drama group from Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar triumphed with a play of their own creation. It featured the children dressed up as things they love (from footballers, to shinty players, to even a tiger), as they hosted a ceilidh which was gate-crashed by pensioners.

John Morrison, Chief Executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Witnessing the fantastic talent of the young Gaels is always a great start to the Mòd. So far, we’ve seen some wonderful musical performances, and I’m looking forward to seeing what else is in store. It’s real testament to the success of our Mòd Roadshow to see growth amongst the young choirs entering this year compared to previous years.

Lochaber has been most welcoming to us, and we thank the community for helping us get the Mòd off to such a great start. We’re looking forward to the rest, with some real treats still to come.”

More Mod coverage and pictures in this week’s West Highland Free Press, out on Thursday