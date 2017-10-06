Robert the Bruce drops anchor on Skye

by LOUIS BARABBAS

Take the path to Claigan coral beach on Skye and you’ll be forgiven for thinking some iron leviathan had recently slithered out of the water to die, the scales on its writhing bulk cutting stark trenches into the ground, churning the grass and heather in its sludge before sinking down into the earth with a groan.

But in reality this devastation was the work of a very different kind of monster: a film crew… a swarm of lorries, four-by-fours and dirt buggies all emerging from each other like matryoshka dolls, propelling soil and slop with every wheel spin.

In place of the usual ambling cows paced men and women shouting into walkie-talkies about the time and the light and the weather and the schedule. Various teams hoisted sails on invasion craft, tended horses, built up controlled fire pits and carried cups of tea to shivering actors.

And at the bottom of this impenetrable hierarchy were the extras, stumbling along the slippery walkway in grossly-inappropriate medieval footwear. I was among their ragged number, wrapped in a menagerie of animal skins, temporarily forcing my vegetarianism deep down into some private internal dungeon for the sake of thirteenth-century authenticity.

For it is on this beach that our make-believe fishing village joins the cause of Robert the Bruce.

Skye is well known for its film locations. The island has effortlessly cornered the market in both historic and pre-historic environments. There were plenty of veterans among the background artists: “I’ve just come from Mary Queen Of Scots”; “Oh, aye? Get much action?”; “Yeah I had a claymore”; “Nice! Were you in Transformers?”; “Yep, Macbeth too, got right close to Fassbender in that one, missed Prometheus though… ”

I listened quietly, anonymous in my newly-glued ginger wig. This was my first time on a proper movie set. I had no war stories from any fictional period – past or future.

The old cliché about filmmaking mostly consisting of waiting around is a justly-earned one. The first day started at 7.30am and we didn’t shoot a thing until almost dusk. We rehearsed our motions and awaited the helicopter that we were assured would soon arrive for a dramatic establishing shot of our little settlement. It was a bright warm day that gradually turned wet and windy.

When at last the helicopter buzzed into view we leapt to our positions only to see it turn and fly back round the bay. A runner’s radio crackled into life: “Helicopter returning to base… water droplets on the lens”. You would have thought they’d be prepared for that sort of thing on Skye.

Another hour passed before we saw it again, the dollar bills in the production purse burning up by the thousand with every minute that dragged by. We eventually got the shot in the can and trudged back to the transport with newly-sunburnt necks and stiff backs from hours of standing still.

The following days began even earlier — 6.30am and 5.30am respectively — but thankfully contained more activity: heaving sailing boats on to land, fight training, stunt men scaling (very small) cliffs and multiple angst-ridden close-ups of Chris Pine plunging a sword into the sand. Between every set-up was at least an hour of waiting. The tedium becomes almost hypnotic.

There are no pockets in our costumes to hide devices that would help pass the time, so by the end I’d attached a book to my chest with a belt under my tunic and stashed my phone in my shoe. Mostly we just huddled together like penguins, recounting distant tales of our old lives in the twenty-first century.

“Here comes the rain again,” mumbled a peasant through his fake beard. We looked up to see clear blue skies — not a drop to be seen — then glanced to one side and noticed a horse casually relieving itself upwind. When it rains it pours.

A rigid class system develops immediately among the background artists. Though we all dress and get made up together at the Portree Community Centre two distinct cliques are evident: the peasants and the clan. The two groups do not mingle. The latter consists of the kind of men who sit with their legs too wide on crowded trains and talk ostentatiously about their days in the TA. Their disdain for us untrained islanders borders on outright disgust.

Still, at least they have expertise and an evident flair for the appropriate barbarism. We peasants are useless. If you look carefully at the background of the finished film you will see that our community could never have survived even the kindest of winters.

At one point five men uncoil a length of rope and then recoil it at the other end before beginning again – like the fishermen’s equivalent of Ouroboros perpetually devouring its own tail. Wood is carried back and forth along the beach, one bundle of sticks making at least three circuits during the course of a single scene and inevitably coming to rest in the exact location where it began its journey; baskets are removed from boats and then immediately put back. It is an endless limbo of medieval procrastination. “What are you doing today?”; “Oh, just taking my log for its morning walk.”

But this is just an extra’s eye-view, and we are merely set dressing – little more than a sentient base coat. One cannot help but be impressed by the gargantuan scale of this operation: the mountaineers overseeing clambering stunt doubles; the divers poised for boat emergencies; the period huts full of Calor gas and huddling fire safety experts; the caterers; the drone operators; the make-up artists on hand to reattach errant moustaches blown off by the wind; Americans heroically struggling with Highland dialects… The list goes on – almost as epic as the film’s bloody subject matter.

So if you walk to Coral Beach and find yourself stumbling on newly-churned mud where once grew green grass, remember that these joyless scars are part of Art’s endless battleground and a modern monument to the first war of Scottish independence, fought hard by nameless extras in thin shoes and fake beards.

LOUIS BARABBAS is a writer and performer, label director of Debt Records, and a committee member of the Musicians’ Union currently living on Skye writing a book