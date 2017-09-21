Marine Harvest open day in Kyleakin

Marine Harvest are to hold an open day at their new feed plant site in Kyleakin quarry on Tuesday 26th September.

The new plant, which is due to be finished by next summer, will supply fish feed to all Marine Harvest’s salmon farms in Scotland, as well as Ireland, the Faroe Islands and Norway.

The firm say 55 full-time jobs will be created at the £93m plant and recruitment is already underway.

Next Tuesday is opportunity for a mini-bus tour of the site to see the buildings starting to take shape.

Ewan McColl, operations director processing and feed Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the local community so they can see where we are in terms of construction. We’re also particularly keen to hear from anybody interested in working at the plant. This is a chance to hear more about what’s involved.”

The open day will take place between 2pm and 7pm. Staff will be on hand to explain the work to date and what the next stages are in construction. Human resources staff will also be available to explain more about the different jobs that are on offer.