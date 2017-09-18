Prizes galore for artistic Broadford pupils

Pupils from Broadford Primary School are pictured displaying their winners’ cards from the Skye Gardening Society flower and produce show which was held recently.

They entered three different categories:  pebble painting, collage and create a bug’s home. Pupils were delighted with their performance.

Winners in the 6-8 age group for collage were 1st Heather Innes, 2nd Lacey Morgan and 3rd Susan Armstrong. Painted pebbles – 1st Heather Innes, 2nd Lacey Morgan, 3rd Arran MacKinnon. Bug’s home – 1st Lacey Morgan, 2nd Samuel Stewart, 3rd Heather Innes.

In the 9-11 age group for the collage the winner were category 1st Monica Abringe, 2nd Abbi Morgan, 3rd Franczesca Abringe. Painted pebbles – 1st Mia Brown, 2nd Rowan Purrett, 3rd Kylah Brown. Bug’s home – 1st Ewan Hynd, 2nd Gyorgy Szoke, 3rd Rowan Purrett.

In addition to these, Heather Innes and Lacey Morgan received trophies for 1st equal overall in their age category.

 