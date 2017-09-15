Django Django gearing up for festival on Skye

Django Django will be headlining at next week’s Skye Live festival.

In a Q and A, band member Dave Maclean gives the lowdown on the group, and their connection to Skye.

The Skye Live festival takes place in Portree on 22nd and 23rd September.

Tell us a bit about the history of the band, who you all are and where you come from?

Vinny is from Derry in Northern Ireland, Jim is from Leeds, Dave from Dundee and Tommy from Edinburgh. We all met at Edinburgh Art School in the 90s and moved to London about ten years later where we all met back up and formed the band. We’d all done bits of music and art and we were looking for a new project so the band kind of grew from that.

We hear there’s a bit of a Skye connection in the band, can you tell us a bit about that?

My (Dave) Dad’s side of the family come from Kyleakin so I’d spend all my holidays on Skye as a kid. The ferry ride over was the best thing ever for me when I was little!

For those who haven’t heard Django Django before, describe your sound and what they can expect from seeing you live.

I guess it’s a mish mash of influences and styles. We all grew up with our heads in the Beatles and Pink Floyd and then got into dance music in the 90s. We kind of take ideas from all over the place and collect pretty diverse records so we’re actually not even that sure ourselves what it is we do.

You’ve recently announced your third album. What can you tell us about it?

We’ve sworn to secrecy on details but we’re really proud of it and excited for people to hear it. It will be out in 2018 and we recorded it in Tottenham at our own little studio space. Not much else to tell right now really but were proud of how it turned out and excited for people to hear it.

Who else would you recommend seeing at Skye Live2017?

Mylo and Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, but there’s a lot of great stuff on the line up!

The Skye Live Festival takes place at The Lump, Portree on Friday 22nd (2pm-2am) and Saturday 23rd September (12am-12pm – with 11pm-3am afterparty in Portree Community Centre). Tickets are available in person at Skye Music Shop, Portree, or at skyelive.co.uk