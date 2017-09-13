Mylo looks forward to homecoming at Skye Live

In a Q and A ahead of his appearance at the Skye Live festival, Mylo gives a flavour of what fans can expect when he returns home to play to his home audience.

The Skye Live festival takes place in Portree on 22nd and 23rd September.

What can people expect from your set at Skye Live 2017?

A lot of disco – mainly unreleased tracks from myself as well as a few other classics. I’ve always been busy and productive but, for reasons too boring and depressing to get into, I haven’t really been able to release my own tracks (with the exception of the occasional remix for other people) for some time now. Fortunately, that’s all sorted now. I did a similar set at Electric Picnic in Ireland last weekend (great festival BTW) and it’s a bit of a gamble because it’s all unfamiliar – and unShazamable – material, but it went down well and it’s nice to hear tracks on a big system that I’ve only heard in my studio before.

What’s it like playing to a home crowd on Skye?

Playing in Skye is always amazing craic of course, and I loved the sadly short-lived Festivals on Ashaig airstrip some years ago. I feel like I can take some chances I couldn’t do anywhere else. I remember mixing in ‘Skye’ by Runrig (a surprisingly easy track to mix in since it starts with a massive snare-rush lmao) and catching my pal’s eye who was in the front row – it’s one of his favourite songs. Plus just seeing home and friends and family is a rare thing for me now because we’ve got a kid in primary school in London so it’s once or twice a year at best.

What have you been up to recently, and what lies ahead for you?

I was feeling pretty disconnected from music after our kid was born in 2012, obviously nappies etc. are a distraction to put it mildly. I was lucky enough to be offered the job as musical director for the parade of athletes at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and that kind-of re-enthused me with music. Long story short, we had to move house and I had to build a sound-proof bunker at the end of the garden. Eventually the fruits of that was a body of work (29 tracks I think) that I previewed to my Facebook group last summer. I then hit a slight business snag with getting them released, and now that that’s sorted I’ve got a bunch of meetings about the future, and the rest of the time (during school days) I’m in the studio making one hit a day, two if I’m lucky! So there’s a lot of material to release (too much really). But now I’ve got family I can’t get the band back together Blues Brothers style so the Live/DJ shows are likely to be few and far between. First time round, ten years ago, me and my friends and brother went on tour for nearly two years and it was just about the end of us!

Who else would you recommend seeing at Skye Live 2017?

Injuns vs. Dead Man’s Waltz of course! This is a hybrid of my infinitely more talented brother’s two bands (Hector MacInnes). They do mainly murder ballads but don’t let that put you off. First time I’ve shared a bill with them as far as I know.

Mano le Tough definitely, again I’m a huge fan and always check his releases when I’m record shopping – I only found out last week in Ireland that he’s from Dublin and we hung out years ago, before he got into production.

And of course Optimo (Espacio). When I dropped out of a PhD program at UCLA in the US I moved back to Glasgow in 2001. I knew I wanted to make music but I was clueless. My friends from Glasgow School of Art took me along every Sunday night without fail to Optimo and, grandiose as it may sound, it was my main education. Keith (Twitch) and Johnny Wilkes have got the best and most eclectic approach of any DJs in the world, bar none.

Skye Live Festival takes place at the Lump, Portree on Friday 22nd (2pm-2am) and Saturday 23rd September (12am-12pm – with 11pm-3am afterparty in Portree Community Centre). Tickets are available in person at Skye Music Shop, Portree, or at skyelive.co.uk