Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band launch crowdfunding appeal

The Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band have undertaken a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to compete in next year’s UK Pipe Band Championships.

The band are looking to raise £8,000 to enable them to participate in the competition which will be held in Belfast in June.

Since they began competing back in 2015, the Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band have won the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships three years in a row in the Novice Juvenile B Section. This year they finished in first-place at the UK Championships, second at the European Championships, and first in the World Championships held in Glasgow last month.

Alison Philp, the band’s fundraising co-ordinator, said that the costs associated with competing were considerable: “Transport and accommodation costs are the big ones, as we are paying for two nights away for around 26 people who make up our main band as well as the kids from our development band.

“The band started in 2015, and since then we have gone from strength to strength and finished in first or second place in most of the competitions we have taken part in. Without the support of parents, the local community and the band instructors it wouldn’t be possible. We are very proud of the team.”

The band’s competitions secretary, Joan Murray added: “If we wanted to compete in a competition in Edinburgh, for example, it would cost us around £2,000 as the junior competitions usually take place at 9am, which would require an overnight stay. For us to compete in the UK Championships next year it would cost £8,000, while the total cost of taking part in all six of the big championships; the UK, European, World, Scottish, British and Scottish Schools, would be about £19,000.

“We have spoken to the kids so that they understand the costs involved in competing and so can participate in the fundraising efforts too. They will be playing in Lochcarron this Friday and in Kyleakin on Saturday. We are also putting on a race night at the Plockton Hotel on Friday 10th November and a concert which will be held at Kyle Hall on 1st December.”

As the time of writing, the campaign had raised £1,160, 14 percent of its targeted amount. To contribute to the band’s campaign visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alison-philp-1