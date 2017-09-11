Torridon Mountain Rescue team boosted by £50,000 donation

The Torridon Mountain Rescue Team have received a donation of £50,000 from developers of the new Grundie hydro scheme.

Last Thursday developers innogy SE held an event in Kinlochewe to mark the opening of the 2 megawatt hydro scheme, welcoming pupils from Kinlochewe Primary School, contractors and members of the local community. The £7.6 million scheme on the Grudie River near Loch Maree took 15 months to construct and became operational in April last year. As part of these celebrations Hans Bünting, innogy SE chief operating officer (renewables), presented a cheque for £50,000 to the Torridon Mountain Rescue Team.

Mr Bünting said: “Hydro is important to innogy in the UK. We have 24 operational schemes generating 83.75MWs of power; 32 MWs of which is in Scotland. We have been developing hydro in Scotland since the year 2000, it is a great place to do business and we want to continue to do so. Grudie is our sixteenth operational scheme in this country.

“But also important to us, when developing our projects, is that we are able to work with local and regional businesses in order to maximise the economic benefits to the local economy. We also invest monies into local community activities and projects; with decisions about how the funding is spent being made by the people that know and understand their community best.

“To that end, I am delighted that today innogy has awarded £50,000 to Torridon Mountain Rescue Team to enable them to complete the purchase and building of a new base for their team in Torridon.”

Richard Cockburn of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, commented: “We thank innogy wholeheartedly for providing this donation which is critical for the construction of our new base. Without the initial funding and support from St John Scotland this dream would not have been realised and now the additional funding from innogy will allow us to push the start button.“

St John Scotland’s executive director Angus Loudon added: “St John Scotland has proudly supported Scottish Mountain Rescue for many years, and will have provided over £3.2 million in funding by 2020. We are delighted that our funding of the land purchase and also of the bulk of the construction costs of the new base will enable the team in Torridon to move from their existing accommodation into a far more satisfactory purpose-built facility.

“We are also delighted that innogy has been able to provide the vital additional funding required to enable to project to become a reality sooner rather than later. This is an excellent example of partnership in order to provide an essential volunteer-led service that will benefit all who enjoy the world outdoors.”

Torridon Mountain Rescue Team has been delighted to received donations and funding awards from a wide range of donors including innogy, St John Scotland, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation and the Lochluichart Community Trust