Line-up announced for Hebridean film festival

The programme has been announced for the 2017 Hebrides International Film Festival.

Taking place from13th to 17th September in venues on Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra, the festival will host fascinating films from island cultures, rural environments and native peoples from across the world. The 2017 programme will feature 22 films produced by communities from New Zealand to Norway, plus a host of short films made across the world and in the Hebrides.

Programme highlights include: director and dancer Delila Vallot travelling from LA to Stornoway and Uist to introduce ‘Can You Dig This’, her inspirational documentary about the urban gardening revolution currently taking place in south central Los Angeles; a masterclass from Oslo screenwriter Torfinn Inverson who will introduce his moving new film ‘Oskars America’, about a young boy attempting to row across the Atlantic with his pony; award-winning shorts director Justin Oakey travels from Newfoundland to introduce his debut feature, ‘Riverhead’, about a blood feud dividing a small rural town; the UK premiere of ‘White Wave’s, an eco-documentary following surfers fighting against unseen pollution in the seas of Europe; special advance UK screening of Bruce Parry’s ‘Tawai: A Voice From The Forest’; and a selection of locally made and inspired short films, including ’Ans An Fhuil’ (In the Blood), an exploration by young Lewis filmmaker Zoe Macinnes of the passion the fishermen in Bernera, Lewis, have for their lifestyle.

Programmer Muriel Ann Macleod said: “This year the HIFF programme is packing a pretty strong environmental punch, with major campaign environmental documentaries like ‘Freightened’, ‘Chasing Coral’, ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’, ‘White Waves’ and’ Tawai-a voice from the Forest’. We also celebrate remote lives and cultures with films like ‘Angry Inuk’ and ‘The Eagle Huntress’ and alongside this we have crime dramas set in rural places so there is great diversity in our programme of 24 features and 17 shorts. The visiting masterclass speakers from Norway, Canada and the US are coming to HIFF to inspire local film and TV makers and audiences with the aim of encouraging more feature film to be originated and made locally.”

Tickets are on sale now from venues and online at hebfilmfestival.org