Funding boost for Skye church

Kilmuir and Stenscholl Church of Scotland in north Skye has received initial support from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the repair of Staffin church.

The project aims to bring the church back into use after it was closed last year on safety grounds and to guarantee its place as a much loved place of worship and community asset.

Development funding of £25,400 has been awarded to the church to help progress their plans to apply for a full delivery grant at a later date. The project aims to carry out essential repair work and include interpretation of the rich heritage and culture associated with the building.

Until its closure the building has been used continuously since 1830 and is a Grade B listed building with links with Thomas Telford.

Local parish minister Reverend John Murray said: “We’re delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund has given us this initial support. The rhythm of public worship has been a feature of this building for the past 187 years, and it’s great to know that we are now a step closer to preserving this heritage for the community.”

Lucy Casot, head of HLF Scotland, added: “Scotland’s historic and diverse places of worship are so often at the heart of our communities. Thanks to National Lottery players HLF funds urgent structural repairs and also improved facilities and visitor information. Developing our heritage to be at the heart of community life at Staffin is an excellent example of how HLF can help conserve a much loved building so it can continue to serve its local community.”