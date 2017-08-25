Eriskay football scene shortlisted in new photographic competition

A photograph by Kyle of Lochalsh-based artist Liondsaidh Chaimbeul of a football match on Eriskay has been shortlisted in a new competition.

The inaugural Flow Photography Festival will take place in Inverness next month with the theme of ‘People and Place’. Eden Court Theatre will host several galleries of photographs from internationally-acclaimed and award-winning photographers from Iceland, Finland, Scotland and Norway. There will be a series of concurrent events throughout the north of Scotland and the larger collections will tour after September. In Inverness there will be the Small Walls feature with shops and cafes hosting everything from single photographs to small galleries. In addition there will be a film festival dedicated to photography, workshops and trade events. An ‘Open’ Flow competition took place inviting photographers to submit work based on the festival theme. One of the photographers whose work will be officially displayed is Mary Overmeer, who was brought up in Lochalsh. The competition photographs will be displayed in the Inverness Print Workshop Gallery in the city during the festival. Lyndsay entered a photo she took of a football match in Eriskay in July 2016 and is one of the 12 shortlisted photographers from across the world.