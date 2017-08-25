Body found in Portree

A man was found dead in Portree on Wednesday of this week.

It is understood that Iain Campbell (55) had Barra connections, was a former police officer, and that the death is being treated as a suspected suicide.

A statement was issued by Police Scotland. It read: “Police Scotland was called to a property in the Rathad An Fheoir area of Portree, Skye, at around 6pm on Wednesday 23rd August, following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man. The death is not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The local community is thanked for their patience while enquiries were carried out.”