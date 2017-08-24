Road closed following Skye accident

A motorbike and a bicycle were involved in a collision on Skye yesterday (Wednesday).

The accident on Wednesday afternoon took place near the Sligachan Hotel junction and saw two males, one thought to be in his early sixties and the other in his fifties, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted via the hotel car park for more than an hour until the road reopened just after 5 pm.

PC Scott Templeman said: “Enquiries into the cause of the incident are ongoing. I would like to thank the staff of the Sligachan Hotel who helped to set-up the diversion, and all the drivers for their patience.”