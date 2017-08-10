Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Inverewe gardens

If you go down to the woods at Inverewe tomorrow, you may be in for a very lovely surprise!

National Trust for Scotland Ranger Katie Dixon has organised a special Teddy Bears’ Picnic for families, where children can take part in a celebration of woodland trees. The picnic, which is being held tomorrow (Friday 11th August), will explore the natural environment around the Inverewe estate.

Katie, NTS Corrieshalloch and Inverewe Ranger, said: “Young guests and their teddy bear companions will be invited to explore our estate’s woodland trails to find natural materials along with information about native trees from which children will build a shelter for their teddy in the woods. After the shelter building all the picnickers will then head to our little base camp for their specially prepared Inverewe picnic lunch, weather permitting!

“It will be wonderful to share our beautiful garden and estate with young visitors, to encourage them to love nature and the natural environment. How better to do this than with an exciting fun packed picnic for the youngsters, their beloved teddy bears and their parents!”

Booking is essential by calling 01445 71229. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and suitable clothing and footwear worn. Entry is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child and includes a packed lunch.

Next weekend (19th and 20th August) will see Inverewe host a cultural weekend including an outdoor Shakespeare theatre performance and classical guitar concert. For more information see www.nts.org.uk/Inverewe