Dunvegan Show – Ducks, crowds and fine weather

With fine weather and a healthy crowd in attendance, 2017 proved to be another successful year for the Dunvegan Show. The annual event, held by the Duirinish and Bracadale Agricultural Association, took place last Saturday and brought together a wide range of people from members of the local community to visitors from overseas for a fun-filled day of events and activities.

In the stock sections, a two-crop Cheviot ewe owned by Angus Beaton of Gesto was crowned the champion of champions. Earlier, in the cattle class, Robert MacDonald of Uiginish celebrated victory as his Charolais-cross stot calf was awarded the title of champion, one of five titles won by Mr MacDonald over the course of the show. Over 70 dogs competed within 12 different classes in the dog show, with the accolade for Best in Show going to ‘Tan’ a kelpie handled by Lewis MacLeod of Dunvegan.

The 2016 champion, ‘Mac’, a cocker spaniel owned by Lorne Graham, had a good year once again as he scooped prizes for Best Dog and Best Condition. Competitions were also held across a range of fields from children’s prizes in music and art to photography and horticulture to name but a few.

A group of Indian runner ducks took centre stage in what was arguably the most anticipated event of the afternoon, the ‘Drakes of Hazard’. A large crowd of spectators converged for Mark Wylie’s whimsical show, in which a band of intrepid ducks are herded by border collies through a course, overcoming obstacles such as the ‘Golden Yolk Bridge’ and ‘Bridge over the River Quack’ accompanied by Wylie’s absurdly humorous narrative.

Away from the foul play, the Skye Drummers entertained audiences with a fine percussive display, while youngsters were spoilt for choice throughout the afternoon with a bouncy castle, zorb balls and a tug of war all available for their amusement. Visitors were offered a selection of food and refreshments over the course of the day.

Show secretary Catherine Matheson said the weather had played its part in the high numbers in attendance and commended the efforts of those involved in the show. “We are absolutely delighted at the fantastic turnout,” she said.