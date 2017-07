TV star Robson Green was in Elgol on Skye this week with an ITV film crew, filming in the village and on the Isle of Soay for the forthcoming “Tales from the Coast” series to be screened in January.

Mr Green is pictured with fisherman Alistair Mackinnon, on board his boat ‘Sonas’, and with Bella Jane Boat Trips company secretary Doreen Brown. The film crew also used the ‘Island Cruiser’ vessel, which belongs to Bella Jane Boat Trips.