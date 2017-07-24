Police investigating after hundreds of salmon heads dumped on Skye

Police in Kyle are currently investigating the fly-tipping of several hundred salmon heads in the Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn close to Ardvasar in Skye.

PC Bryan Chalmers told the Free Press it is thought that the heads were dumped some time last week. The salmon heads would appear to have been processed and their origin is not known at this time. The rotting remains will need to be removed and could have a significant environmental impact on the burn. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency have been informed.

“Fly-tipping can cause a blight to the local area and the disposal of any item in this manner is serious offence that carry’s a hefty fine,” said PC Chalmers. “This incident is especially alarming considering that it is animal waste and has the potential for significant environmental as well as visual impact.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone how who may have seen a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or may have been offered salmon for sale. Officers can be contacted on 101 or anonymously through crime stoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference NP/6252/17.