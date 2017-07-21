Missing Skye man found

A 77-year-old dementia sufferer from Dunvegan who went missing has been traced.

Albert Pirie went missing on Wednesday but was found just before a coastguard and police search for him was due to begin. It was thought that Mr Pirie had set off on a walk to Portree.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford of Portree police said: “Mr Pirie was found safe and well and we and his family are grateful to local people in their efforts to find him. He was found nearby his home address by a local assisting in the search.”